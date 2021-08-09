Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Avient worth $17,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $2,779,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avient stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

