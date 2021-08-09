Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Monro worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $59.28 on Monday. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

