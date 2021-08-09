Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 139,935 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.77% of Phibro Animal Health worth $17,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 650,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 127,902 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 274,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 90,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

PAHC stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $971.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

