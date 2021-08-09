Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,347 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Quanta Services worth $17,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Quanta Services by 16.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 17.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 163,198 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $92.35 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $101.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

