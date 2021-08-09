Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 409,744 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Iridium Communications worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 55.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $42.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -427.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.