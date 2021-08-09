Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,106 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Uniti Group worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

