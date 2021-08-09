Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 88,755 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Comerica worth $16,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMA opened at $72.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price for the company. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

