PRIZM Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $26.38 million and approximately $501,140.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002118 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000095 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,831,866,645 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

