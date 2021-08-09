Proton One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.72 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $20.51 million and $1.72 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00813538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00104548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00039808 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

