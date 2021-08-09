Public Index Network (PIN) Price Hits $0.0407 on Major Exchanges

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $49,079.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00139827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00145592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,301.91 or 0.99915418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.45 or 0.00769198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

