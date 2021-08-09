Pundi X[new] Achieves Market Cap of $415.59 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $415.59 million and $46.82 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003469 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00139827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00145592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,301.91 or 0.99915418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.45 or 0.00769198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars.

