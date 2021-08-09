Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Shares Down 4.7%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 168,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 321,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRTNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins started coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pure Gold Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

