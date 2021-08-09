Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Purple Biotech’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Purple Biotech.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. 207,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,835. Purple Biotech has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Purple Biotech by 69.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 90,135 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.

