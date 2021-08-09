Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $10.98 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $10.98 or 0.00023935 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $10,985.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00045402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00141332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,831.77 or 0.99877776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.03 or 0.00778047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

