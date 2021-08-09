QASH Tops One Day Volume of $455,137.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. QASH has a market capitalization of $27.83 million and $455,137.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0795 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.04 or 0.00828200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00105320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040105 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

