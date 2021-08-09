Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.19 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of QMCO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.35. 242,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,968. The company has a market capitalization of $369.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $144,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 292,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $808,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,545,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,456,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,083. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

