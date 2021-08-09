Quark Price Tops $0.0193 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $787.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quark has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,730,065 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.