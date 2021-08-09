QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

QUIK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.16. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,861. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

