QuickSwap Price Up 75.6% Over Last Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 75.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $90.94 million and $73.36 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $569.25 or 0.01248260 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00044811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00141611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00149850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,750.87 or 1.00322917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.02 or 0.00771911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

