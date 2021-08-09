QV Investors Inc. Buys 430,909 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,909 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 2.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $44,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.19. 96,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,272. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CP shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

