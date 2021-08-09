QV Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106,127 shares during the period. Open Text comprises approximately 4.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Open Text worth $67,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Open Text by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Open Text by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 6.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Open Text by 9.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $52.53. 45,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,930. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

