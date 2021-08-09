QV Investors Inc. Has $14.20 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,710 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 17.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 31.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Unilever by 9.9% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

UL traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.