QV Investors Inc. Has $17.80 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 1.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $17,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded down $10.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,619.36. 2,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,512.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,666.63. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,544.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

