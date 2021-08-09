QV Investors Inc. Has $19.24 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 719,791 shares during the period. TELUS makes up about 1.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TELUS worth $19,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TELUS by 29.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after buying an additional 6,941,905 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in TELUS by 95.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,743,000 after buying an additional 4,613,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 1,128.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,962,000 after buying an additional 3,547,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TELUS by 95.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.51. 13,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,880. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.23%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

