QV Investors Inc. Has $56.03 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 835,936 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up approximately 3.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Fortis worth $56,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fortis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after buying an additional 719,468 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Fortis by 46.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after buying an additional 4,140,396 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,032,000 after buying an additional 520,893 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fortis by 80.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,406,000 after buying an additional 2,508,597 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of Fortis stock remained flat at $$45.53 on Monday. 5,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,446. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

