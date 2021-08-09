QV Investors Inc. Increases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.08% of Citrix Systems worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.32. 25,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,521. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $148.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

