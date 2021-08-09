QV Investors Inc. Lowers Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477,785 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,546 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $5,212,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.89. 25,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,818. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.41. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

