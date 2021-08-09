QV Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 56,024 shares during the period. Rogers Communications accounts for 2.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.15% of Rogers Communications worth $39,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 785.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 172,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.69. 3,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,607. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.17. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

