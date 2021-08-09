QV Investors Inc. Sells 11,780 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,570. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

