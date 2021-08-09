QV Investors Inc. Sells 132,323 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 132,323 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 2.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.08% of TC Energy worth $40,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,109,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,923. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

