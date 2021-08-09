QV Investors Inc. Sells 14,930 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

SYK stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.35. 39,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,732. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

