QV Investors Inc. Sells 164,690 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,690 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aflac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,753,000 after acquiring an additional 463,593 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,690,000 after purchasing an additional 338,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.30. 72,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,606. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.47.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

