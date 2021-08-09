QV Investors Inc. Sells 43,720 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,720 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.11% of Thor Industries worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.80. 4,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,021. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

