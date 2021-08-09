QV Investors Inc. Sells 58,950 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,950 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.16% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $85.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.46. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

