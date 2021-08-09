QV Investors Inc. Sells 76,244 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,244 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 3.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nutrien worth $52,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.87. 101,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

