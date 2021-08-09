QV Investors Inc. Takes $17.34 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,000. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $362.30. The stock had a trading volume of 277,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,545,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.89. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,294,470 shares of company stock valued at $781,352,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.