QV Investors Inc. Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,680,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,821,000. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 5.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.11% of Brookfield Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after buying an additional 3,870,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,996 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE BAM traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.97. 65,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,267. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.