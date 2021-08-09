Radix Market Capitalization Achieves $106.69 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Radix has a total market cap of $106.69 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

EXRD is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

