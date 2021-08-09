RAI Finance Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $35.30 million and $14.42 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00044820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00139277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00145554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,234.76 or 1.00099824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.57 or 0.00771996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

