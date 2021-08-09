Rapids Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. Rapids has a market cap of $390,694.51 and approximately $100,474.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rapids Coin Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

