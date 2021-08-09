Rate3 (RTE) Trading Up 16.4% This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $82,721.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.04 or 0.00828200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00105320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040105 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

