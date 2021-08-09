Ravencoin Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $297.34 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 75.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001772 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00052287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00140061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014811 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,393,285,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

