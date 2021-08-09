Raydium Price Up 41.5% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $4.67 or 0.00010188 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $267.76 million and approximately $27.91 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00137868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00151557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,721.49 or 0.99842315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.66 or 0.00770113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,389,994 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

