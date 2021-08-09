Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Minerals Technologies (MTX)

Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/5/2021 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/31/2021 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/30/2021 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/20/2021 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Minerals Technologies stock opened at $79.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.44. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.61.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
