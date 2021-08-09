Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Minerals Technologies (MTX)

Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2021 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

7/31/2021 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

7/30/2021 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

7/21/2021 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

7/20/2021 – Minerals Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

7/14/2021 – Minerals Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $79.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.44. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.61.

Get Minerals Technologies Inc alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.