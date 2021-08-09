Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Air Canada (AC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Air Canada (TSE: AC) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2021 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$28.00.

7/26/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Air Canada was given a new C$25.45 price target on by analysts at ATB Capital.

7/26/2021 – Air Canada was given a new C$25.45 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

7/26/2021 – Air Canada was given a new C$25.45 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

7/23/2021 – Air Canada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Air Canada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE AC traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$24.78. 1,152,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.17. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$31.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.45 million. Research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.