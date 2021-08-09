Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/4/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/19/2021 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acadia Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s top line has been rising over the years, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. It is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given a solid capital position. The company has been making opportunistic acquisitions to expand in the behavioral healthcare industry in the United States. It has been generating sufficient cash flow to increase its financial flexibility for chasing growth-driving projects. The company has completed the sale of its U.K. operations, which will enable it to intensify focus on high growth areas. However, the company’s debt levels, which are higher than its cash balance, have been worsening over the years. Hence, its solvency position bothers. Lower ROE when compared to the industry renders the stock less attractive.”

7/9/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/9/2021 – Acadia Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.50. 5,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare Company Inc alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.