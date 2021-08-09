Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF):

8/3/2021 – The Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

7/23/2021 – The Chefs’ Warehouse had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – The Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

7/22/2021 – The Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/15/2021 – The Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $29.29. 5,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,437. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

