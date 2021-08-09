Refined Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 79,798 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Refined Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 7.0% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 21,167.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,560,000 after purchasing an additional 705,942 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

NYSE:CVX opened at $100.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

