Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Repligen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,556,131. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $250.65 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $255.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.46.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.