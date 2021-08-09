Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 9th (BAYRY, BLDP, CRARY, CSU, EXE, FCR.UN, H, LAS.A, MCS, MDP)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 9th:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$8.25 to C$8.75.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$202.00 to C$195.00.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$6.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$136.00 to C$141.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from $66.00 to $62.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94). UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$6.75 to C$7.75.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$21.50.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.