Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 9th (BAYRY, BLDP, CRARY, CSU, EXE, FCR.UN, H, LAS.A, MCS, MDP)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 9th:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$8.25 to C$8.75.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$202.00 to C$195.00.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$6.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$136.00 to C$141.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from $66.00 to $62.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94). UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$6.75 to C$7.75.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$21.50.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.